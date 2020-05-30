Health Officials urge people to keep record of who they’re meeting

Health officials are urging people to keep a record of who they're meeting up with this bank holiday weekend.

They say it'll help contact tracing teams if someone develops symptoms and later tests positive.

Temperatures are set to hit 26 degrees today and anyone meeting up at parks, beaches or beauty spots are being encouraged to follow the public health advice.

A further six people with Covid 19 have died in the Republic, bringing the death toll to 1,645, and there are 39 new confirmed cases.

The Donegal figure remains unchanged at 477, with no new cases confirmed yesterday in the county.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan says the country's currently on track to move to the next phase of easing restrictions: