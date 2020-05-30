Common Agricultural Policy proposed budget change welcome – McConalogue

A Donegal TD says changes to the proposed budget for the Common Agricultural Policy are to be welcomed, but this is only the start of the process.

Deputy Charlie McConalogue, the Fianna Fail Spokesperson on Agriculture, Food and the Marine says it's positive that the proposal has moved from a proposed cut to a small increase, particularly in light of the impact the Coronavirus Pandemic has had on the sector.

However, Deputy McConalogue says it's now up to the member states and the European Parliament to ensure this is followed through: