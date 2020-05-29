Public sector workers to get planned pay rise

The Finance Minister has confirmed public sector workers will get a planned pay rise in October.

Unions have been campaigning for the increase to go ahead despite the predicted 30 billion euro hole in the state's finances due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Under the final stage of the pay deal, around 330,000 public sector workers, including nurses, gardaí and teachers, along with council staff, are due to get the 2 per cent hike in pay.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe says some of these workers have been on the frontline during the current crisis: