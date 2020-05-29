Police in Derry renew appeal over fatal crash

Police in Derry have renewed an appeal for information regarding a fatal road traffic collision in the city a year ago next Monday.

The incident happened on Fairview Road in the city, with police stressing this is very much a live investigation.

In the early hours of Saturday June 1st, 2019, the body of 18-year-old Caoimhin Cassidy was found inside a burnt red Mazda 6, which had crashed on the Fairview Road.

Police have confirmed that initially, it was believed that the car had caught fire as a result of the collision.

However, the results from the post mortem examination subsequently confirmed that Caoimhin was not seriously injured as a result of a crash, and was most likely still alive when the blaze started. They believe that Caoimhin was not travelling alone in the vehicle.

Police are urging anyone with any information about Caoimhin's Cassidy's movements, or those of the red Mazda 6, on the evening of Friday 31 May, to get in touch, either via Strand Road Police Station or the Crimestoppers service.

They say any detail, no matter how small it might seem, could be invaluable.