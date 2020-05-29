Over half of residents in Donegal nursing home die from Covid-19

It's emerged that more than half of the residents from a Donegal nursing home have died from Covid-19 - the highest percentage of deaths in any nursing home nationwide.

The Rock in Ballyshannon was closed a month ago following a suspected outbreak at the HSE-run facility and the 19 residents were moved to a nearby nursing home.

Figures released yesterday show that 10 of the residents have since lost their lives to Covid-19.

However, Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty requested this report earlier in the week and was told the information wasn't available.

He says serious questions need to be answered by the HSE: