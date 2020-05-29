Murphy the only Donegal player in the Sunday Game Football All Stars side

The All-Stars team of The Sunday Game era has been named today. RTE asked viewers to make their selections for the best 15 over a the four decades of the iconic programme. Michael Murphy is the only Donegal player in the 15 while eight Kerry players are named.

The team is:

Stephen Cluxton (Dublin)

Marc Ó Sé (Kerry)

Seamus Moynihan (Kerry)

Páidí Ó Sé (Kerry)

Tomás Ó Sé (Kerry)

Lee Keegan (Mayo)

Jack McCaffrey (Dublin)

Brian Fenton (Dublin)

Jack O’Shea (Kerry)

Peter Canavan (Tyrone)

Diarmuid Connolly (Dublin)

Pat Spillane (Kerry)

Colm Cooper (Kerry)

Michael Murphy (Donegal)

Maurice Fitzgerald (Kerry)

Interestingly, after all the votes were counted, no players from Cork, Meath, Armagh or Galway made the cut.