A Lifford Stranorlar area Councillor says people in the Ballindrait are losing patience after yet another burst on the Tober Water Supply line yesterday.

Cllr Gerry Crawford says it's the third time in four weeks that the pipe has burst, and while Irish Water have included the line in its latest contract to repair and replace problematic pipes, there's no indication as to when the work will be done.

He says it's time Irish Water told the local community what is happening: