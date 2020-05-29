HSE confirms two deaths in its Donegal facilities

The HSE has confirmed that there were 20 deaths across three of it's Residential Facilities in the North West, two of them in Donegal.

It follows the publication of confidential figures obtained by the Irish Times yesterday.

Following the publication of figures in the Irish Times yesterday suggesting almost 30 deaths in private and public nursing homes in Donegal, the HSE has now published more detailed figures regarding its own facilities.

A statement confirms that by Tuesday of this week, there had been 1,030 deaths in Ireland associated with outbreaks of Covid-19 in residential facilities. Of this figure, 121 are associated with outbreaks of Covid 19 in residential facilities in Community Healthcare Organisation Area 1, which includes Donegal, Cavan, Leitrim, Monaghan and Sligo.

In that time, 20 deaths due to confirmed Covid-19 have occurred among residents in three HSE long term care residential facilities for Older Persons in the region, two of them in Donegal. They are The Rock Community Nursing Unit in Ballyshannon and Killybegs Community Hospital. The third was Virginia Community Nursing Unit in County Cavan.

The HSE says all residents and staff across its residential facilities have been tested for Covid-19. Their results are private and confidential.