Government urged to assist in search for Red Hugh O’Donnel

A Donegal TD says the Irish government needs to take an interest in the archeological dig currently taking place at Valledolid in Spain at a site which may be the final resting place of Red Hugh O'Donnell, who died there in 1602.

A quantity of skeletal remains has been uncovered, with no confirmation as of yet that some of them may beliong to Red Hugh O'Donnell, but Deputy Pádraig Mac Lochlainn has called on the Minister for Foreign Affairs to make contact with the Spanish Government to offer assistance to Valladolid City Council and the team undertaking the works..........