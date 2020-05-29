GAA statement on re-opening designated walking tracks

The GAA has issued a statement this afternoon in relation to the Government’s road-map relating to the relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions.

Should the country move to Phase Two as planned, GAA Clubs will be able to re-open designated walking tracks on June 8, subject to engagement with Croke Park around a facilities management plan.

A spokesman said that the association does NOT envisage a return to training in small groups in Phase Two and pitches and playing areas are to remain closed. However, as per the government road-map, this may be reviewed in Phase Three.

The GAA has also confirmed that it will publish its Return to Safe Activity Document when the government signals that the country has moved to the second phase of its plan.