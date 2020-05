The future of a number of Derry City on-loan signings appears to be unclear due to coronavirus restrictions.

According to a report in the Derry Journal, City boss Declan Devine has admitted that he is not sure about what will happen regarding Danny Lupano and Adam Liddle, who joined the Candystripes on-loan from Hull City and Reading respectively.

Neither player has yet to return to the Brandywell club. But the other players have all been tested for Covid-19 and all were clear.