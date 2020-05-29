Downward trend of Covid-19 cases at LUH ‘encouraging’

The General Manager of Letterkenny University Hospital has said the downward trend in Covid-19 cases at the hospital is encouraging but warned against complacency.

The latest HSE figures show two patients with suspected Covid-19 were admitted to the ICU at Letterkenny University Hospital in the past day while the number of confirmed cases has decreased to five.

There are a total of 19 patients with suspected Covid-19 currently being treated at the hospital.

General Manager Sean Murphy the plan is get that number down further: