Cautious welcome for Irish Summer Colleges Sector Fund

A Donegal County Councillor has given a guarded welcome to the Stability fund for Irish Summer Colleges Sector.

€4.7m was announced by Government yesterday but it's understood that Mna an Tis will only see a fraction of this - €4.00 per night per student for which they were meant to accommodate this summer.

There’s major ongoing concern for the livelihood for hundreds of homes in the Donegal Gaeltacht who rely heavily on the income from summer colleges every year.

Cllr Noreen Mc Garvey while this fund will go some way in subsidising lost income, a lot more is needed for others affected: