Calls on Education Minister to get schools ready

The Labour Party says the Minister for Education needs to start hiring staff and building prefabs to get schools ready to open if social distancing is still in force in September.

A roadmap for reopening schools is due to be published next month, but Joe McHugh says it's hard to see all students back at their desks if they have to keep two metres apart.

Labour senator Rebecca Moynihan says everything that can be done to get schools open again should be done.

She says immediate action is needed from the Department of Education: