Donegal's Amber Barrett was back in action this afternoon as she lined out for FC Koln in the women's Bundesliga in Germany.

After an 89-day break due to the coronavirus pandemic, professional women's soccer returned in Germany.

But her side were beaten 4-0 defeat by league leaders VfL Wolfsburg, and Barrett, who had looked lively in attack, was sent off for a late tackle in the 76th minute.