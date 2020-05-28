Two meter rule not feasible for schools in September – INTO

The Irish National Teachers' Organisation feels it's not physically possible for children to return to schools in September under the two metre social distancing rule.

The group says the Department of Education will publish a roadmap for the reopening of schools in two weeks time.

It says teachers will have no difficulty returning to their full classes if the public health advice allows it.

However John Boyle, General Secretary of the INTO, says the current two metre social distancing guideline will be unworkable at many schools: