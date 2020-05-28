New figures show extent of Covid-19 in Donegal nursing homes

There are currently almost 30 deaths or suspected deaths from Covid-19 recorded in both public and private nursing homes in Donegal.

Confidential HSE figures obtained by The Irish Times show for the first time the precise impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on those living in care homes and residential facilities.

In Donegal’s public nursing homes, there have been a total of 14 deaths and probable deaths of Covid-19.

Four people lost their lives in Killybegs Community Hospital with Covid-19 while the Rock Nursing Unit in Ballyshannon recorded 10 deaths.

Meanwhile in private nursing homes in the county, 10 people lost their lives from Covid-19 at Nazareth House in Buncrana, Lakehouse Nursing Unit in Portnablagh recorded one death while Larissa Lodge Nursing home in Letterkenny recorded 4.