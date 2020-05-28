Government urged to reimburse Councils for rates income

The government is being urged to give a cast iron guarantee that local councils will be fully reimbursed for the rates income they are losing as a result of Covid-19.

Deputy Marc Mc Sharry told the Dail last evening that the rates holidays given to SMEs need to be extended, but that cannot be at the expense of local councils.

The Sligo Leitrim and South Donegal Councillor said while some councils around Dublin and its hinterland still have major income streams, councils such as those in the North West cannot afford to lose out on vital rates income: