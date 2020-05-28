Dail hears there should be no further delay with Mica Redress

The Dail has been told there should be no further delay with the Mica Redress Scheme, as Donegal County Council awaits the detail of the scheme, and the go ahead to publiash the criteria and invite applications.

Deputy Padraig Mac Lochlainn urged the government to ensure there is no further delay, and also stressed that requirement for households to meet 10% of the costs must be revisited:

Responding, Junior Minister John Paul Phelan said he would bring the points raised to Minister Eoghan Murphy.

He also pledged to ensure the government gives Donegal County Council the support it needs: