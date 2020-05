It's been claimed that the misuse of prescription drugs in Strabane is a major problem.

The use Benzodiazepine, Opioids and Amphetamines is said to be increasing at an alarming rate, particularly among young people.

It's further claimed that the new type of drug use is leading to youths being hospitalised.

Community Activist Michael McLaughlin says there's an onus on the community to come together and tackle the issue: