Burst water main affecting Lifford homes

Irish Water and Donegal County Council working to repair burst water main in Lifford.

Irish Water and Donegal County Council wish to advise customers in Lifford, Co Donegal that their water supply has been impacted as a result of a burst water main.

Customers in Toberoneill, Dooras, Springhill, Calhame and Ballindrait area of Lifford may be affected by this unplanned outage in this area.

Local traffic management will be in operation for the duration of the works.

It is expected that the repairs will be completed by 2.00pm today.