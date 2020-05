A man is currently being treated at Letterkenny University Hospital after falling on Tory Island yesterday.

The man, who is in his 20s was airlifted to the hospital with a number of suspected broken bones after falling near cliffs on the island.

It’s understood that it took the Sligo Rescue 118 helicopter almost two hours to assist the casualty due to the nature of his injuries.

Paul Gill Divisional Controller with Malin head Coast Guard has been giving more details about the rescue: