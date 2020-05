Football in Germany returns for women players on Friday and Milford native Amber Barrett will look to help her side avoid relegation from the top tier.

Barrett’s club Koln face the leaders Wolfsberg in the Frauen Bundesliga's first game in three months.

Koln who are two points off safety have eight games to save their season.

Amber moved to Germany last July from Dublin club Peamount signing a two year deal.

Koln’s game at Wolfsberg kick offs at 1pm Friday afternoon.