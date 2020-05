Almost 100 people in Donegal have been driving with only a learner permit over 20 years.

According to freedom of information figures, 255 people in the county have been driving with a learner permit for 10-20 years.

The figures also show that there's currently a total of 7,055 learner driver in the county.

Aisling Reid, from the Parc Road Safety Group, says new laws are needed to tackle the problem: