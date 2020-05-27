Taoiseach hoping to ease funeral restrictions soon

The decision on how long the COVID emergency payments will last may be made by the next government.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said the pandemic payment will be extended beyond the current June expiry date.

The Labour Party says it would be premature to end the payments before people are fully back to work.

Meanwhile, Mr Varadkar told the Dail he and others are speaking with churches to see how restrictions on funerals can be eased, particularly in terms of the limit of only ten people attending.........