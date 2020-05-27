It’s Good to Talk with Donegal GAA

CLG Dhún na nGall, through their Health & Wellbeing committee, have been working with the Donegal Age Friendly programme, the Public Participation Network and YOURS (Young, Old, Understanding, Remembering and Sharing) on a new project #It’sGoodToTalk #GAA .

Donegal GAA players and management, past and present, are volunteering to give a lift to those who have being “cocooning” and cut off from their typical social networks by pledging a few minutes of their time to make a call to someone who is isolated and have a chat with him/her about GAA or reminisce about former glory days.

All Star Ryan McHugh and Mairead Cranley of Donegal County Council outlined the details on Highland's Nine Til Noon Show...

If you know someone who is cocooning and would avail of this please contact the Age Friendly Programme through the Community Response Helpline on 1800 928 982 or email covidsupport@donegalcoco.ie to set up the connection.

The following 16 county players, past and present, are on board

Michael Murphy

Ryan McHugh

Neil McGee

Oisin Gallen

Paddy McGrath

Hugh McFadden

Eoghan Ban Gallagher

Declan Bonner

Anthony Molloy

Martin McHugh

Manus Boyle

Brendan Devenney

Brendan Dunleavy

Michael Carr

Brian McEniff

Pauric McShea