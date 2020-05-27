Have your say on plans to improve traffic flow in Letterkenny

Plans to improve traffic flow in Letterkenny have gone out to public consultation.

In advance of the TEN‐T scheme being completed and open by 2027, Donegal County Council has identified a need to provide immediate relief to traffic congestion along the N56 corridor in Letterkenny.

It’s proposed that a traffic management system be provided at the Polestar roundabout and the adjacent junctions of the Ballyraine roundabout, Creamery Roundabout, LYIT Junction and the Joe Bonnar Junction on the road network comprising of sections of the Donegal Town - Letterkenny Road, Letterkenny - Ramelton Road, Kilmacrennan Road, Neil T Blaney Road and the Letterkenny - Lifford Road.

It’s proposed that the existing Ballyraine Roundabout be replaced with a signal-controlled junction.

The project will also include; partial road and footway construction, new road markings, signage, drainage works, landscaping and accommodation works.

More detailed plans are available on Donegalcoco.ie

Due to Covid 19 restrictions currently in place, viewing of the plans will only be available for inspection online or can be downloaded or by contacting Donegal County Council’s Customer Service Centre.

Proposals will be available for inspection until 5 pm Tuesday 23rd June.

Submissions and observations may be made in writing to The Co. Secretariat Office, Donegal County Council, Lifford, County Donegal, before 4 pm on Wednesday 8th July.