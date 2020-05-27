ESB announces details of Covid-19 community response

ESB has launched a special Covid-19 response emergency fund for the communities surrounding its wind farms including Crockahenny in Donegal.

The aim of the fund - amounting to a total of €238,000- is to deliver targeted services and support to the most vulnerable during the Covid-19 pandemic.

ESB employees located in the vicinity of our wind farms can also volunteer their services to support projects in their communities as part of its staff volunteer programme during these challenging times.

The emergency fund will be administered by SECAD, a local development company experienced in supporting communities to maximise the use of community funding. Application are welcome from existing community-based not-for-profit and voluntary organisations involved in the current provision of community services and supplies such as food, medicines, PPE and educational material.

These projects should complement the support measures that are currently being rolled out by local authorities and others, such as The Community Call initiative.

Each year, ESB provides almost €1m in funding to community-based, non-for-profit and voluntary organisations in the vicinity of its wind farms.

The fund is now open for applications and interested organisations in the Republic of Ireland can apply to SECAD's website via https://www.windfarmcommunityfunds.ie/