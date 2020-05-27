Donegal vintners warn two metres ‘isn’t feasible’ for pubs

The Donegal Vintners Association is warning that there must be reduction in the social distancing guidelines from two metres to one for pubs to be viable when they eventually reopen.

The World Health Organisation has advised that keeping your distance one metre apart from another is sufficient going forward however Ireland is, for now, to continue with the two metre guideline.

Alice Lynch Chairperson of the Donegal Vintners Branch says that won't be feasible and to give pubs any chance of surviving there must be a change.

Ms. Lynch is hopeful though that that change could come by August: