Derry City players Covid-19 tests return negative

The Football Association of Ireland announces that all the COVID-19 tests carried out on players and staff at four SSE Airtricity League clubs have returned negative results as the Association continues to work on a pathway for a safer return for all football in Ireland.

FAI Medical Director Dr Alan Byrne received the results today of the first batch of tests, carried out on Monday at Dundalk, Shamrock Rovers, Derry City and Bohemians. All those tested have been informed of their negative result.

The players and staff from the four clubs will be tested again next Monday ahead of a planned return to training on June 8th, as part of the pilot programme to ensure a safe return for football at all levels under the jurisdiction of the FAI.

“This is most welcome news and a very positive step as we work with Government, their agencies and all stakeholders in the game towards a safer return for all of Irish football,” said FAI Interim Deputy CEO Niall Quinn.

“These negative results are an early boost for everyone in the game but it is only the start. We have to remain vigilant and we again urge all affiliates – clubs, players, supporters and parents – to abide by the Government and HSE guidelines.”