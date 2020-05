Irish Water say the resumption of projects in Letterkenny this week will be slowed down slightly because of the need to adapt working practices to meet government and HSE guidelines.

Work is underway again on plans to upgrade and replace drinking water mains in a number of areas, as well as improving the wastewater network.

John McElwaine is a Spokesperson for Irish Water in Donegal, he says it's good that they can now get back to work..............