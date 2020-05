Rory McIlroy believes this year's Ryder Cup will be postponed until 2021.

The world number one was among a number of golfers who have already called for the clash of Europe and the US not to be played this year if spectators are not able to attend.

Whistling Straits in Wisconsin is set to host the event in September.

McIlroy told has told the BBC it's a "personal hunch" that he does not think that it will happen.