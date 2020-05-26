Letterkenny Gardai hosting outdoor Bingo event!

Letterkenny Community Gardaí will be hosting an outdoor Bingo event on Sunday the 7th of June.

This event is being targeted primarily, but not solely, at senior members of the Letterkenny community within the 5km radius.

The event will take place in the overflow car-park at the rear of the Retail Park on Paddy Harte Road (Behind TK Maxx)

Anyone wishing to attend the event will arrive in their cars, they will be directed to their car parking space, remain in their car, and play bingo in their car.

The event will commence at 2pm. Bingo books will be sold at €5 per book. One book per person. Each car can have up to 4 people from the one household in line with government guidelines.

This is a non-profit event, with all money taken in from the sale of bingo books being paid out in prizes. The event will be capped at 100 cars.

Bookings for the event will be taken between 2pm and 3pm each day on (074) 9167126 or at Letterkenny.community@garda.ie

When booking you will need to provide the name of the driver on the day and also the registration number of the car.