Gang of youths wanted after digger smashed in Burnfoot

A gang of youths are wanted in connection with an incident of criminal damage in Burnfoot.

The incident happened at Wednesday night last shortly before 10pm.

A digger that was parked at the quarry had the windows smashed by a group of 6 – 7 youths aged approx. 14 – 15 years old.

It’s believed that the youths may then have left the area and passed Fr. Carolans Retreat Centre and onwards in the direction of the border into Northern Ireland on foot.

If anyone was in the Burnfoot area last Wednesday night and observed a gang of youths in the area on foot and can offer a description of them or a direction of travel or if anyone was in the area and has dash cam footage then please call Buncrana Gardaí on 074-9320540.