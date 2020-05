There's further concern over the livelihood of private bus operators in Donegal.

Many operators in the county say that they face an uncertain future with fears that some may not be able to resume services in the aftermath of Covid-19.

The Government is being called upon to intervene and subsidise operators as a matter of urgency.

Donegal County Councillor Ciaran Brogan says Donegal in particular relies heavily on this means of transport and every effort must be made to ensure their survival: