Work begins on long-awaited extension for Glenswilly NS

Work has officially begun on the long-awaited extension at Glenswilly National School.

Contractors are on site today to start redeveloping the school and building five new classrooms.

The extension was given the green light in September last year and will also include a new general purpose room and three special education rooms and other ancillary rooms.

It's not yet known when the project will be complete, owing to the social distancing guidelines in place for construction workers but it is anticipated that it will be finished for the 2021 academic year.

Education Minister Joe McHugh says other school projects in the county are also progressing well: