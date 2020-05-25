Emergency motion submitted over future of Pieta House North West

An emergency motion has come before Donegal County Council's plenary meeting today calling for the retention of Pieta House services in Donegal.

The motion put forward on behalf of Councillor Ciaran Brogan asks the Council to write to Health Minister Simon Harris, HSE CEO Paul Ried and the CEO of Pieta House to maintain services in the county.

Recent concerns have been raised over reports of major cuts to Pieta House services at its facility in Letterkenny.

It's understood almost all staff at Pieta House North West have been put on notice while therapists have been told not to arrange appointments after June.