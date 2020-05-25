Donegal TD calls on Minister to review fleet tie-up scheme

A Donegal TD is calling for an immediate review into the fleet tie-up scheme and supports to be delivered to the fishing sector.

The voluntary fleet tie-up scheme, announced some weeks ago by the Minister, has been widely rejected by stakeholders in the fishing industry and has been described by some as not fit for purpose.

A number of amendments have been put forward to the scheme but so far its understood there's been little to no progress.

Donegal Deputy Charlie McConalogue the Minister needs to act quickly: