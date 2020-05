Windy and showery today with fresh to strong and gusty westerly winds, and gales near northwest coasts.

A status yellow wind warning has been issued for Co. Donegal.

Met Eireann's forecasting gusts of up to 90 kilometres per hour. The alert will run until 6 o'clock tonight.

Overall cloudy with scattered heavy showers, and the risk of hail.

More general rain will extend eastwards across the province this evening. Highest temperatures of 12 to 14 degrees Celsius.