Irish Water and Donegal County Council are advising that pump repair works may cause supply disruptions to the Finn Valley area this morning.

Local Cllr Patrick McGowan has been informed of the water outage, which he says is due to problems at the main Finn Valley treatment plant and reservoir at Lough Mourne.

Irish water say works have an estimated completion time of 10am this Saturday morning, with supply taking 2-3 hours to fully return to all affected properties.