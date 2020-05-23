Local businesses urged to apply for Restart Grant

Businesses in Donegal are being urged to apply for the Restart Grant for Small Businesses scheme.

The scheme, which has no opened for applications, is being administered through local authorities.

There is a link to the form on the Donegal County Council website.

Councillor Michael McBride is hopeful a large number of firms in the county will be supported under the scheme..............

Council statement in full -

Re-Start – a Fund to Reconnect Small and Micro Businesses

Direct grant aid of between €2,000 minimum and €10,000 based on commercial rates bill from 2019.

Scheme applies to small businesses with a turnover of under €5m and employing 50 people or less.

Scheme opens for applications on Friday 22 May through the Local Authorities.

The Re-start Grant will give direct grant aid to micro and small businesses to help them with the costs associated with reopening and re-employing workers following COVID-19 closures.

The Grant will be available to businesses with a turnover of less than €5m and employing 50 people or less, which were closed or impacted by at least a 25% reduction in turnover out to 30th June 2020. It is a contribution towards the cost of re-opening or keeping a business operational and re-connecting with employees and customers.

The grants will be equivalent to the rates bill of the business in 2019, with a minimum payment of €2,000 and a maximum payment of €10,000.

Subject to the qualifying criteria below, any business that has a commercially rateable premises can apply.

International chain stores, i.e. a business that is a non-financially independent branch of a group of chain stores which is owned and managed by a single entity, are not eligible.

Businesses such as office-based professional services that have continued to operate, including remotely, during the crisis, are not eligible.

Non-commercial organisations such as community and sporting premises are not eligible.

Businesses that do not operate from rateable premises (tradesmen, service providers, etc) are not eligible.

Apply here for your grant : https://restartgrant.donegalcoco.ie

Closing date for receipt of applications is 31 August 2020.

Please send queries to : restartgrant@donegalcoco.ie