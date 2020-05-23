Kittens rescued after being dumped in Falcarragh

The Donegal animal rescue group 'Animals In Need' is calling for more people to come forward as animal fosterers after three kittens were found this week dumped down a drain in Falcarragh.

The group says the kittens were found in a plastic bag, and by chance, a local woman heard them crying in the drain and managed to get the bag out. Two survived, and are now being cared for.

Appealing for support and for more volunteers, Gita Mc Mullen of AIN says because of Covid restrictions, neutering is not taking place at the moment, and that's going to have ramifications..........

AIN statement in full -

HELPLESS KITTENS DUMPED DOWN A DRAIN AND LEFT TO DIE

Volunteers at Donegal rescue Animals In Need (AIN) were appalled when three tiny kittens were found in a plastic bag filled with water that had been dumped down a drain in Falcarragh this week.

By chance, a local woman heard the kittens crying in the drain and managed to get the bag out.

When she opened the bag she found three soaking wet kittens in the water-filled bag, with only one kitten still breathing.

A spokesperson for Animals In Need said 'We arranged to take the kittens in and they were transported to one of our fosterers in Convoy."

'By a miracle, one of the kittens believed to be dead came back to life. He must have been found just in the nick of time thanks to the quick actions of the lady in Falcarragh.'

'Clearly whoever dumped the kittens didn't want them to survive and had left them to an agonising death, by drowning in a bag, slowly filling with freezing water' the shocked volunteer continued.

'Our thoughts are now with the poor mammy cat who will go back into season again and produce more kittens. Please get your cat neutered and if the cat is a feral cat, contact us and we can help with neutering'.

The two surviving 12-day-old kittens are getting round the clock care at their foster home and are being bottle-fed special kitten formula milk every two hours and it is hoped that they will recover from their near death experience.

This year's 'Kitten Season' is well underway with kittens flooding into AIN's foster homes on a daily basis which is putting a serious financial strain on the charity this year, their spokesperson added.

'To be honest, we are getting extremely worried about how we'll stay afloat.' AIN said.

'Our main income usually comes from our two charity shops in Letterkenny and Donegal Town, but they've had to close due to the current Covid-19 restrictions. Most of our planned fundraising activities have also been cancelled, which couldn't happen at a worse time of year for us, with all these new arrivals coming in daily.'

AIN are appealing for help. If you can donate towards the rescued animals' care please see Animals In Need's Facebook page for details on how to donate. No amount is too small and every cent goes directly to the care of the animals for their food, bedding, vet bills, worming treatment and vaccinations.

To donate €2 to AIN’s ‘Help Us To Help Them’ fundraising appeal via your phone, text the word ‘KITTEN’ to 50300.

For further information on adoption, fostering, volunteering etc, please contact the main helpline on 087 1356188. For cat/kitten enquiries please call 087 7644420. Animals In Need Donegal is also on Facebook and has a website at http://www.animalsinneeddonegal.com.