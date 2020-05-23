Government working to try ease Covid restrictions for under-18s

It's expected parents and children could have some Covid-19 restrictions lifted in June, months earlier than planned.

Government departments are working with The National Public Health Emergency Team to try ease measures for under-18s from June 8th, when Phase 2 of the reopening of the country is due to happen.

Over 24,500 people have now been infected with Covid-19, while the death toll stands at 1,592, after a further 11 patients with the virus lost their lives.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan, says if they do lift some restrictions for children, it won't be without risk: