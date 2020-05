The time travellers spend self-isolating here should be based on the country they came from, according to a health expert.

New rules means it's now an offence for people arriving here not to fill in a form detailing where they'll spend two weeks self-isolating.

Meanwhile the Chief Medical Officer says discussions are still ongoing about making quarantine mandatory.

Professor Sam McConkey, infectious disease specialist at the RCSI believes it's important people declare where they've been: