Údarás completed sale of 14 buildings or land in Donegal over past 10 years

It's emerged that Údarás na Gaeltachta has completed the sale of 14 buildings or parcels of land in the County Donegal Gaeltacht over the last 10 years.

Gaeltacht Minister Josepha Madigan was responding to questions from Deputy Thomas Pringle about the sale of the old Comer Yarns building, and whether full market value has been realised.

In a response to Deputy Pringle, Minister Madigan said Údarás na Gaeltachta has confirmed that the 12,000 square metre factory, vacant since 2004, is being sold to a longstanding locally owned and managed company which had a job creation package approved by the Udaras board last September.

As a result of the expansion, she added up to 45 additional jobs were promised, with that figure now set to double.

The details of the deal are not confirmed in the answer, but the minister says the sale is being progressed in accordance with the appropriate procedures. Two independent valuations were received in order to ascertain the current market value of the building at the time of the sale. The higher of these valuations was selected as the minimum sale price.

She adds that Údarás na Gaeltachta has confirmed that 14 sales of buildings, enterprise units/sub-units, or parcels of land have been completed in the County Donegal Gaeltacht over the last 10 years.