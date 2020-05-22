This years LYIT Student Achievement Awards were virtual

The Letterkenny Institute of Technology annual Student Achievement Awards took place in a very different setting this year. In what is normally an evening of style, glitz and glamour in a packed out Radisson Blu Hotel Letterkenny; this year, it was an evening of virtual celebrations, as the awards were streamed online as an alternative method of recognising and celebrating the achievements of the 2020 clubs and societies at LYIT.

Watch the awards here.



Among the award winners revealed were; Most Outstanding Club Member, Leadership Award, Best Society and the Civic, Charity & Community Engagement Award as well as the winners for Best Society Photograph and Best Society Promotional Video – all of which had a high volume of entries. In addition to the societies awards, there were also three highly sought after sports awards up for grabs. The competition for all award categories this year was extremely strong and this posed some tough decision making for the selection committee in choosing the winners.

Ballybofey man Jason Quigley, who holds a number of impressive boxing titles including World Champion Silver Medallist, European Youth and European Senior Champion at Amateur Level, as well as North American Middleweight Champion at Professional Level, was the guest speaker during the event. In an interview with Oisin Kelly who compered the event, Jason shared his advice on keeping a positive mindset and highlighted the importance of having the drive and plans in place to achieve your long term goals.

A total of eleven Clubs & Societies Scholarships were also announced. The winners were selected from a large pool of applicants and a diverse range of clubs and societies. Each of the winners received monetary awards in recognition of their achievements. Paul Hannigan, LYIT President, in his address, congratulated the winning students and complimented all clubs and societies on the significant contribution they have made to campus life. Paul welcomed the expansion in the levels of activity within the Clubs & Societies Programme over the past number of years and commended the students for engaging their talents and enthusiasm in these activities. Paul also praised the high levels of achievements of the sporting clubs and individuals within the college over the past 12 months and concluded by highlighting the further significance of these achievements when it comes to future employment and skills development.

The award winners on the night were as follows:

Clubs & Societies Awards Winners

1. Leadership Award 2020 – Florian Moss, Badminton Society.

2. Award for Civic, Charity & Community Engagement 2020 – Dance Society.

3. Most Outstanding Club Member 2020 – Edward Ng, Malaysian Students Society.

4. Best Society 2020 – Malaysian Students Society.

5. Best Society Photograph 2020 – Ultimate Frisbee Society.

6. Best Society Promotional Video 2020 – International Society.

Scholarship Winners

1. Scholarship 1 – Lynn Chaim, Malaysian Students Society

2. Scholarship 2 – Ooi Wen Feng, Malaysian Students Society

3. Scholarship 3 – David Friel, Dance Society

4. Scholarship 4 – Sean Imasuen, Afro-Caribbean Society

5. Scholarship 5 – Jo Ezer Lau, Ultimate Frisbee Society

6. Scholarship 6 – Edward Ng, Malaysian Students Society

7. Scholarship 7 – Royce Rui Tze Tan, Malaysian Students Society

8. Scholarship 8 – Ken Te Tang, Ultimate Frisbee Society

9. Scholarship 9 – Gene Tuliao, International Society

10. Scholarship 10 – Chin Sy Yao, Ultimate Frisbee Society

11. Scholarship 11– Xiao Zexiao, Chinese Students Society

Sports Awards Winners

1. Nicole Gordon (GAA & Soccer Ladies), Special Recognition in Sport Award

2. Darragh Black (GAA Men), Individual Sports Star Award

3. GAA Men’s Team, Team of the Year

The winner of the Most Outstanding Club Member; Edward Ng and the winner of the Best Society Promotional Video; the International Society, will represent Letterkenny Institute of Technology at the National BICS (Board of Irish Colleges) Awards which are scheduled to take place towards the end of the year in Athlone.