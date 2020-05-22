NPHET meeting to consider easing Covid-19 restrictions for under 18s

Some Covid-19 restrictions could be eased sooner, specifically for children and their parents.

The National Public Health Emergency Team meets this morning to examine how to lift some of the measures to reduce the burden on young families.

Public health officials say they're aware of the impact of the restrictions on those under-18 and their parents, and the low rate of transmission in that age group.

A further 12 people with Covid-19 have died, bringing the death toll to 1,583, while there have been 24,391 confirmed cases.

Deputy chief medical officer Ronan Glynn says this morning's meeting will also look at changing some of the rules around testing: