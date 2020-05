John Campbell of Finn Harps has been appointed to a National League committee which will look to benefit clubs in transfer of players.

The National Domestic Compensation Working Group which also includes FAI Interim CEO Niall Quinn, will look at improving policies so clubs that first developed a player can get a fairer share of the transfer fee.

The Killybegs man who is also a member of the FAI’s Underage and Development Committee has been outlining the groups aims with Oisin Kelly...