Increase of patients presenting at LUH with non-Covid related illnesses

The General Manager of Letterkenny University Hospital says there has been a notable increase in the number of people presenting at the hospital with non-Covid related illnesses.

Sean Murphy says after a drop in non-Covid patients attending the hospital at the start of the pandemic, Emergency Department attendances and admissions have returned to expected levels for this time of year.

Plans are also in motion to increase waiting room capacity in the ED for Covid and non-Covid patients.

Mr Murphy says they are also continuing to reinstate services at Letterkenny University Hospital: