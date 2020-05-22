Donegal Inspector says motorists continue to take more chances

Gardai in Donegal say worrying trends are continuing with motorists taking more chances on the roads.

Inspector Michael Harrison says the number of drivers speeding is on the rise despite a lesser number of vehicles on the road due to Covid-19 restrictions.

He was speaking as National Slow Down Day continues across the country.

So far, 181 drivers have been detected speeding. One notable detection was a motorist driving at 85 km/h in a 50km/h Zone at Porthall, Ballindrait.

Inspector Harrison says the message is simple: